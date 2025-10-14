Subaru Wants To Sell Merch At Its New Dealership Cafes – Cars Are Optional

Automakers are businesses first and foremost, and making money is pretty high up on their list of priorities. So, it should be easy to understand why Subaru has opted to lean further into its lifestyle appeal by broadening the allure and profit-making opportunities of its dealerships. Thanks to a successful history in the world rallying scene, a smattering of off-road-adventure-capable models and trims, and its pioneering all-wheel drive systems, Subaru has developed an image that goes hand-in-hand with the outdoors and exploration.

So, when Subaru mentioned that it would be redecorating dealerships with ornamental rocks and trees and surrounding cars with a myriad of lifestyle accessories and clothing to reflect that image, it immediately made sense to us. Subaru is dubbing these destinations as "Subaru Connection Hubs," which paints a picture of what the automaker is aiming to build. Whether they achieve it or not is another matter, but with cafes and other social spaces being engineered into the dealerships, it's evident that the brand is going all-in with the bold idea.

Outdoor areas, such as family play zones and dog parks, will also be part of the plan. However, whether your local dealer will receive the revamp is still unclear, as it's reported that, out of over 640 U.S. dealers, fewer than 15% initially opted in for the improvements. That's not to say the idea isn't popular, though. No doubt many of the dealership owners are simply wary of who is to foot the bill — them or the head office. Oh, and don't worry, you can still buy a car from your local dealer, but you may have to wade through a little more decoration than you're used to in order to actually place an order.