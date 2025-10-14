Subaru Wants To Sell Merch At Its New Dealership Cafes – Cars Are Optional
Automakers are businesses first and foremost, and making money is pretty high up on their list of priorities. So, it should be easy to understand why Subaru has opted to lean further into its lifestyle appeal by broadening the allure and profit-making opportunities of its dealerships. Thanks to a successful history in the world rallying scene, a smattering of off-road-adventure-capable models and trims, and its pioneering all-wheel drive systems, Subaru has developed an image that goes hand-in-hand with the outdoors and exploration.
So, when Subaru mentioned that it would be redecorating dealerships with ornamental rocks and trees and surrounding cars with a myriad of lifestyle accessories and clothing to reflect that image, it immediately made sense to us. Subaru is dubbing these destinations as "Subaru Connection Hubs," which paints a picture of what the automaker is aiming to build. Whether they achieve it or not is another matter, but with cafes and other social spaces being engineered into the dealerships, it's evident that the brand is going all-in with the bold idea.
Outdoor areas, such as family play zones and dog parks, will also be part of the plan. However, whether your local dealer will receive the revamp is still unclear, as it's reported that, out of over 640 U.S. dealers, fewer than 15% initially opted in for the improvements. That's not to say the idea isn't popular, though. No doubt many of the dealership owners are simply wary of who is to foot the bill — them or the head office. Oh, and don't worry, you can still buy a car from your local dealer, but you may have to wade through a little more decoration than you're used to in order to actually place an order.
These dealership cafes are well overdue for Subaru
In recent years, Subaru has given us all-new Forester, Crosstrek, and Solterra models, and the automaker recently announced the 2026 Uncharted electric crossover. They all sport the same adventurous spirit that Subaru models of old were so popular for, but they now come equipped with the latest tech and features you'd expect from a new car.
However, the buying experience that goes along with these vehicles hasn't benefitted from the same care and attention. In fact, according to Subaru, the brand's retailer network hasn't had a thorough update in 18 years. The automaker goes on to state, "The new concept reimagines the automotive retail experience, transforming dealerships into immersive, hospitality-driven spaces that strengthen customer relationships and community connections while embodying the Subaru Love Promise."
While there will surely be some doubters, it's actually quite easy to commend Subaru on this decision, especially at this particular time. The removal of federal tax credits on EVs and the introduction of tariffs on imported cars will potentially thin out the profit margins on Subaru's models, while the asking prices have already bloated to accommodate these changes.
So, while selling cars might not be getting any easier, by opening up inviting, inclusive cafes and offering enthusiast-focused merch, Subaru is at least thinking outside of the box. Speaking of which, Subaru also gives back to its owners with a quirky program that turns your car into a rolling life story – fingers crossed that this new owner-first approach pays off for the brand.