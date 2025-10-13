What's The Difference Between The Pontiac 400 And The Chevrolet 400?

In the 1960s and 1970s, Chevrolet and Pontiac both offered a pushrod V8 engine with an advertised displacement of 400 cubic inches. Considering that both carmakers are (were?) sub-brands of parent company General Motors, one might assume that these two engines share a similar architecture or might even be the same, but that's hardly the case. The Chevy has a bore and stroke of 4.125 inches and 3.75 inches, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pontiac has a 4.12-inch bore and 3.75-inch stroke. While that aspect of the two motors is admittedly nearly identical, that's where the similarities end.

Chevy's 400 cubic inch V8 debuted for the 1970 model year and ran through 1980. It was significantly based on the small-block V8 that Chevy launched in 1955, which powered more cars than any other engine, ever. Chevy's 400 was also one of the largest small-block V8 engines until the 427-cubic-inch LS7 came out in 2006.

The Chevrolet 400 was designed to provide extra torque in vehicles like large sedans, trucks, and early SUVs like the 1988 K5 Blazer. While it could be modified for performance, Chevy's 400 never made much horsepower in factory form. Fortunately, the same isn't true for Pontiac's 400, which powered many of the brand's iconic muscle cars and pony cars.