Do You Really Need To Put Premium Gas In A Rental Car?

It's common knowledge that buying an ex-rental car can be a path to scoring a great deal on your next vehicle. That said, consider that rental cars frequently have more blemishes than normal, such as extra scratches, dings, and curbed wheels. After all, renters aren't likely to treat their temporary ride as carefully as a personal vehicle. And that's not to mention the, ahem, spirited driving techniques that borrowed cars are sometimes subject to.

We know that Jalopnik readers would never abuse a rental, but what about covering the extra cost if your next rental car calls for premium fuel? On average, premium gasoline costs about $0.80 more per gallon than regular, which can really add up over the course of filling 20 gallons or so. What we can tell you for sure is that not all cars require premium fuel. In fact, the majority are perfectly fine using regular gasoline, which is rated at 87 octane or even 85 octane in some high-elevation areas.

Unless premium fuel is clearly specified with a label or sticker on or near your rental's fuel cap, don't give a second thought to putting in regular gas. That said, even if your rental commands premium fuel in an obvious manner, it still won't harm anything to use regular, though it will hamper performance.