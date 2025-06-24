$440 Charge For A Wheel Scuff Raises Questions About Hertz's AI Rental Car Damage Scanner

The Atlanta Airport was the first Hertz location to implement these AI scanners, which are supplied by an Israel-based tech company called UVeye. Hertz has faced some tough times recently, including losing $2.9 billion after its push to rent more electric vehicles backfired, so it's likely that the rental giant is hungry to maximize its profits moving forward. It expects to have UVEye AI scanners like the one at the Atlanta airport up and running at 100 of its roughly 1,600 airport locations by the end of the year.

Patrick told The Drive that he had not paid his fine yet, and is not rushing in order to get a discount because "saving $30 to accept responsibility is not worth it."

A Hertz representative told The Drive, "The vast majority of rentals are incident-free. When damage does occur, our goal is to enhance the rental experience by bringing greater transparency, precision, and speed to the process. Digital vehicle inspections help deliver on that with clear, detailed documentation that is delivered more quickly, as well as a more technology-enabled resolution process."

We reached out to Hertz for comment on the lack of clarity in its pricing structure and the company's goals with implementation of AI, but have not yet received a response at the time of publication. The AI vehicle scanners seem like a reasonable way to speed up the check-in and check-out processes when renting a car, but, especially given that the technology is still new, it would behoove Hertz to do more for its customers in terms of customer service. Regardless of whether you encounter an AI inspection during your rental process, it's still advisable to perform your own visual inspection prior to receiving or returning a rental car, and document it if you notice preexisting damage.