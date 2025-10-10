Volvo May Get Rid Of Its New Key Cards That Nobody Seems To Like

As Michael Rowland, product manager for Volvo Australia, told Drive, another misstep is that the EX30 is aimed at the 24-to-50-year-old demographic. In reality, it's people between 50 and 80 who are actually buying it, because young people can't afford new cars anymore. (Can anyone, really?) While they are quite adept at using their phones for everything, even when they're not supposed to, older people may not be, nor are some of them as in tune with technology. They are definitely more used to using a physical key or key fob to access and drive their cars than the unusual way Volvo's key card works, or a phone app.

Unfortunately, Reddit is as full of complaints about using a phone as a key as the key card itself. When our own Daniel Golson reviewed the EX90, the phone that Volvo configured and provided frequently failed to allow the car to start when placed in the center console. It also only unlocked the car on the first try about one time out of every three. Thanks to Volvo providing the phone, he didn't have to set up the vehicle in Apple Wallet himself, which is yet another source of difficulty for some drivers.

Perhaps the real solution isn't a key card or phone app, but a key tag that Volvo sells. While Volvo still insists it's supposed to be a backup to your phone, once paired, the car automatically recognizes it once the holder is within 30 feet of it. Unlike the key card, the key tag can remain in your pocket. Then the holder can just open the door, get in, and drive away, just like most other cars on the road today. The tag even lets you attach a keyring to hold your other physical keys. It's almost like an old-fashioned key fob, except better, because as long as you occasionally recharge it from the center console, you won't need to change the battery. In the worst case, you can still tap the door handle just like a key card if you forget to keep it charged. Maybe Volvo should consider including key tags as standard equipment, making pairing with your phone an option, and offering the key cards to store in your wallet as the backup Volvo intends them to be.