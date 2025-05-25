Here's How Keyless Cars Can Start Even With A Dead Fob Battery

We really are living in the future when your car just magically knows you're there without you having to do anything. The jingling of keys used to be the universal symptom of turning a car on, but these days, more and more drivers merely have to push a button. Most of the time, your keys never have to leave your pocket or purse (though if that key is perfect, maybe you'll want it to).

Of course, it isn't magic, it's a radio signal coming from your key fob. And the transmitter for that signal is powered by a battery. So, what happens if the battery goes dead? Are you locked out of your car? Curse this modern age!

Not to worry, because the people smart enough to engineer an entire car were also smart enough to think of a backup. First of all, some fobs actually contain a physical key (you may have to push a button or pry open a panel to get it, although some keys and key fobs are even weirder). That'll get the door open, and some cars even have an old-school ignition keyhole to get the engine started. For cars with a push-button start, however, all you have to do is physically put your dead-battery fob in a designated location, and the button will still work. If you're wondering how on earth the car knows a dead key is there, the answer, once again, isn't magic, it's science.