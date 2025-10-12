When The DPF Light Comes On, What Should You Try First?

The role of a DPF, or diesel particulate filter, in a modern automobile is an important one. As the name implies, the DPF works to filter out particulate matter in diesel vehicles — more specifically, the DPF helps remove soot particles from the exhaust system. The DPF captures these pollutants instead of releasing them out of the tailpipe and into the atmosphere. The environmental benefits are therefore easily understandable, but DPFs can become clogged over time, and it's at this point that the DPF light will pop up on your dashboard. Blockages can lead to permanent damage further down the line, plus legal and financial headaches if you fail local emissions checks as a result. So, it's best not to continue driving when the light does illuminate.

Instead, when this light pings on, it's best to take immediate action, which can include cleaning, regenerating, or replacing the DPF. It's worth mentioning that when the light first appears, you may be able to continue driving your car as usual, but that's not to say that you don't need to act. As you continue driving, the filter will keep trapping soot and other pollutants, further contributing to the blockage and providing more opportunity for lasting damage to occur.

The first thing you should try to do is regenerate the DPF. This process involves driving steadily at high revs for a prolonged period of time. This increases exhaust temperatures, which can then burn off the excess soot and clear the filter. If this works, the DPF light will go out. However, if the light stays on after attempting a regeneration, it's time to book a trip to the garage.