Do Diesel DPF Cleaners Work? Here's What Users Are Saying

Clean filters are vital to keeping your vehicle performing at its best, but most people don't think about cleaning the filters themselves. In typical cases, the fix for a dirty filter is to buy a new one. It's a slightly different story for diesel particulate filters (DPFs), however. These play a vital role in reducing diesel emissions and are meant for the long haul. To help, there are three levels of cleaning that can help extend their use even longer.

The most intensive cleaning process involves removing the filter from the truck entirely so it can be baked in an oven, submerged in a water-based solution, or subjected to ultrasonic sound waves to remove stuck-on soot and whatnot. Before it comes to that, you can also use a DPF's built-in "regeneration" function so that it essentially cleans itself as the motor runs. Regeneration burns the waste material at a high enough temperature to eliminate it. In addition, you can force the system to regenerate on demand in some situations.

Then there are DPF-cleaning additives, which are what we're looking at today. These fall under the same heading as engine oil additives or transmission fluid additives, with pros and cons that are hard to pin down with scientific accuracy. But we'll do our best, with some help from loyal Jalopnik readers.