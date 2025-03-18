This Cadillac Hearse Monster Truck Can Haul Your 13 Gorgeous Country-Goth Girlfriends To The County Fair And Back

Will the Phantom, as this truck is named, fit in a parking spot at your local Tractor Supply? Absolutely not. It'll fit on top of as many of them as you like, though, regardless of whether or not someone's already parked there. That Cybertruck at Home Depot, the one both designed and owned by a tryhard who wants nothing more than your goth-girl appeal? Nothing more than a wheel chock to your shiny new monster truck and the veritable clown car of black-clad twangy-voiced women that will issue forth from it.

Just imagine how good life would be for you and your 13 country goth girlfriends if you got this Cadillac hearse monster truck. There's no vehicle more perfect for you and your needs, nothing more finely-tuned for your specific aesthetic taste. You and your polycule could own country goth girl TikTok overnight with a single purchase. Isn't that alone worth it?