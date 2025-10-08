Diesel Brothers' David Sparks Arrested For Violating Multiple Court Orders, Failing To Pay $844,000 In Fines

Most people understand we all have to breathe the same air, so if one person pollutes with impunity, we all suffer. Plus, it isn't like we don't have photos from pre-emissions-regulations Los Angeles to remind us of just how bad things can get without emissions controls. Thankfully, even though Republicans are doing their best to legalize polluting as much as possible and destroy the courts, there are still occasionally consequences for breaking the law and ignoring court orders, something Diesel Brother David "Heavy D" Sparks found out the hard way when he was arrested Tuesday morning, The Drive reports.

If you aren't already familiar with Sparks' legal issues, back in 2020, the co-host of Discovery's "Diesel Brothers", along with Joshua Stuart, Keaton Hoskins, and David "Diesel Dave" Kiley, was ordered to pay about $850,000 in fines for violating the Clean Air Act. In addition to the fines, the judge also ruled that Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, the plaintiffs in the case, were eligible to receive attorneys' fees, rumored to have topped $1.2 million. It was a pretty open-and-shut case, too, since UPHE bought a modified diesel truck directly from Sparks, had its emissions tested and found its greenhouse gas emissions were 36 times the legal limit, while particulate emissions were 21 times the limit.

Fast forward to last week, and Bloomberg Law reported that a warrant had been issued for Sparks' arrest, with the judge writing: