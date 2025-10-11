In 1955, The First Boeing 707 Did A Barrel Roll Over Lake Washington

On August 7th, 1955, hydroplanes blasted through the waters of Lake Washington for the annual Seafair Cup races. Thousands of fans from across the Evergreen State gathered to watch, including a chartered boat filled with bigwigs from airlines from around the world and Boeing CEO Bill Allen. Coincidentally, the annual convention for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) found its way to Seattle during the world-famous races. Realizing that airline executives from around the globe were gathering in his company's backyard, Allen invited them for a day on the water to glance at what Boeing had been working on.

In the sky was just that — a ketchup and mustard-painted jet passing overhead was Boeing's prototype for the 707, the 367-80. While Boeing was better known then for building bombers in fake neighborhoods, the brand's first jetliner was a byproduct of a study on creating a jet-powered transport and tanker for the military. The proposal for the aircraft fell on apathetic eyes, but Boeing knew they had a winner on their hands and hoped to show the concept's capabilities airborne to win customers over. The company rolled the dice and put 16 million dollars into the prototype that was now soaring over Lake Washington.

That roll of the dice currently lay in the hands of Alvin "Tex" Johnston. A test pilot in the 707 program, Johnston had been asked by Allen to simply perform a flyover of the race. That wouldn't be the case, however, because Johnston was about to demonstrate the capabilities of the jet in ways that would become folklore. Decades before Richard Russel jumped into a Horizon Air Dash 8, thousands of Seattleites were about to watch an airliner upside-down.