Boeing Hid This Entire Factory With A Fake Neighborhood During World War II

During the anxious days of World War II, the U.S. military was understandably jumpy. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, the West Coast felt like a sitting duck, particularly the industrial hubs cranking out the hardware needed to win the war. One of the biggest probable targets was Boeing's Plant 2 in Seattle. This wasn't just any factory; it was the birthplace of the legendary B-17 Flying Fortress, with thousands of them rolling off the assembly line. It wasn't quite the size of Ford's mile-long Willow Run plant back east, but impressive nonetheless. At its peak, Plant 2 was building up to 300 B-17 Flying Fortresses a month. That made it a prime target for the opposition. Losing it would've been — in corporate-speak — a catastrophic synergistic failure.

That's why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cooked up a plan so out there it could only have come from one place: Hollywood. They decided the best way to hide a sprawling airplane factory was by building a completely fake suburban neighborhood on its roof. That's right. From the air, what was arguably one of the most critical industrial sites in the country at the time was designed to look like just another sleepy corner of suburbia, complete with houses, streets, and trees. Seattle's known for a lot of things — like losing the best team name in the NBA to Oklahoma City, and that abandoned Tesla Cybertruck — but this one belongs in the annals of Seattle lore.