Tesla Raises Lease Prices On Most Popular Models After The Death Of The $7,500 EV Tax Credit

When the clock struck midnight on September 30 and the $7,500 federal EV tax credit expired (shoutout Donald Trump and his merry band of Republicans), we knew the automotive world would look much different today than it did before. Prices are now changing across the industry, and now Tesla — a bellwether for the whole EV market — is raising its lease prices.

Before, Tesla's best-selling Model Y crossover leased between $479 and $529 per month, depending on the trim level. Now, those same cars will cost you between $529 and $599 per month, according to Reuters. Oddly, the out-the-door vehicle prices remain the same. Similarly, Model 3 lease prices are up from $349-$699 to a much less palatable $429-$759. Ouch.

Tesla is in a tough spot right now. Sure, it's still the overall leader — in a big way — when it comes to EV sales, but its market share is dwindling. In August, the Austin, Texas-based company's share of the EV market dropped to a near eight-year low, Reuters reports. At one point, Tesla accounted for over 80% of EV sales in the U.S., but in August, that number was just 38%.

