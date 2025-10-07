Stellantis' New $10 Billion Investment Plan Hints At A V8 Dodge Muscle Car

Dodge — and Stellantis as a whole — seems to have realized it may have made a misstep or two by killing off the V8 muscle car, but with a new CEO at the helm, it looks like that deadly sin may soon be atoned for. It very well could be part of a massive $10 billion investment plan Stellantis has slated for its troubled U.S. market.

A big part of that plan is refocusing on the past successes of Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Chrysler. I guess you could say Stellantis wants to make these brands great again... or something like that. The big news here, for us enthusiasts at least, is the potential return of a V8 muscle car at Dodge, according to a report from Bloomberg. Dodge tried to reinvent the wheel with the all-electric Charger Daytona at the end of 2024, and its reception has been lukewarm-to-bad to say the least. Hell, it just canceled its flagship Charger Daytona SRT Banshee.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa is set to announce a significant expansion of its U.S. manufacturing investments sometime later this week, and that $10 billion (up from $5 billion) will go toward supporting Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge, specifically. It'll allow the brands to reopen shuttered plants in Illinois and Michigan and hire hundreds or workers. Of course, that money will also go toward a new V8 muscle car for Dodge. Here's what Bloomberg said: