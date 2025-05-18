Stellantis Killed These Engines, And We're Still Sore About It

As Stellantis shifted its priorities toward electrification, it sadly discontinued some of its most beloved engines. Established in 2021, Stellantis is a global automotive conglomerate born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA. Forming during the supply chain shortage crisis, Stellantis immediately faced a wave of obstacles. One of its most significant challenges was to honor the heritage of 14 diverse brands, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Citroën, and Peugeot, while defining each of its unique futures.

Today, we're celebrating three of our favorite engines that Stellantis has discontinued since its inception. Many brands in the Stellantis portfolio boast over a century of history, with much of their performance legacies characterized by their engines. Unfortunately, just two years after Stellantis's formation, these three revered engines began to be phased out. Some of these engines helped their models break speed and acceleration records, while another enabled trucks to fulfill their workhorse duties while achieving remarkable fuel economy. Either way, these engines deserve recognition.