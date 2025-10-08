At $8,500, Canadian, Is This 1994 Mazda MX-3 GS A Good Deal, Eh?

At 1.8 liters, the V6 engine in today's Nice Price or No Dice Mazda MX-3 is one of the smallest ever offered for sale in North America. Let's decide what such a small wonder might be worth.

It's been five years since the last Continental rolled off the assembly line at Ford's Flat Rock assembly plant, ending the road for both that storied model and the Ford Motor Company's production of four-door sedans entirely. Today, Lincoln offers nothing but tall wagons, models differentiated solely by their size and price. Even side-by-side, it's hard to tell the difference between the Nautilus, Corsair, or Aviator. Admittedly, the Navigator does stand out due to the gargantuan shadow it throws.

The 2003 Lincoln LS V8 we looked at on Tuesday was one of the last instances where Lincoln, as a brand, attempted to stand out from the crowd. A solid sport sedan, the car still found few buyers when new, seemingly a punishment for Lincoln's impudent attempt to be different. At just $4,500, and looking fairly fresh, our LS garnered positive remarks for its value in the comments, and found some redemption in the 90% 'Nice Price' win it received in the voting.