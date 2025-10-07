At $4,500, Could This 2003 Lincoln LS V8 Finally Get Some Respect?

When it was new, Lincoln dealers struggled to sell the company's LS models, with some cars remaining on the lot for two years or more. Today's Nice Price or No Dice LS V8 was one of the lucky ones to make its way into the hands of an owner. Let's see if there's still some life left in it, and at what cost that should come.

Horses, it is commonly thought, arrived in the Americas on two occasions. The first was millions of years ago, when horses evolved as native species. Today, those are classified as Equus scotti, their fossil record petering out around 10,000 years ago. The second time was when modern horses arrived with European settlers in the early 16th Century. Those were quickly adopted by the Indigenous peoples of North America, spreading widely along trade routes.

Beginning in the 1960s, the Ford Motor Company made a third attempt at introducing horses to households. In April of 1964, Ford debuted the Mustang. In short order, that was followed by the Bronco, Maverick, and Pinto, filling out Ford's corral. Today, only the Mustang, Maverick, and Bronco remain. The 1977 Ford Pinto Cruising Wagon we considered yesterday was once one of Ford's biggest sellers. But despite its nice condition, most of you felt that no Pinto could, or should, be worth the $19,000 that was asked for our car. In the end, it had to be put down in an 87% 'No Dice' loss.