At $19,000, Is This 1977 Ford Pinto Cruising Wagon A Bucking Good Deal?
One need only look at today's Nice Price or No Dice Pinto Cruising Wagon to confirm that the disco era of the 1970s was the coolest time to be alive. Let's see if this cool cat of a pony's price is just as groovy.
Tainted love
We need to get one thing out of the way before we delve into this 1977 Ford Pinto Cruising Wagon. This model—the wagon—did not suffer from the infamous issue of the fuel tank rupturing in low-speed rear-end collisions as did the sedan and hatchback. That's because the rear overhang is significantly greater on the wagons, thus offering greater crush space. In addition, by the time this wagon was built, 1977, all Pintos were required to pass a new Federal standard that required the fuel tank to remain intact in rear-end collisions up to 30 mph.
Regardless, when many people think of Pintos—if they think of them at all—it's the comical assessment that they go all Super Bowl halftime show fireworks if merely kissed on the butt. The negative press regarding the Pinto's crashworthiness and Ford's tone-deaf response to the allegations did not significantly affect sales until late in the subcompact's life cycle, as the car outsold the combined sales of the competing Chevy Vega and AMC Gremlin. By the time the bad press had begun to have an effect, Ford was well underway in designing the Pinto's replacement, the American Escort. Until that car arrived in the early 1980s, however, the Pinto served as Ford's domestic small car offering, and its first American four-cylinder since 1934.
Not quite Van Life
The Pinto was also Ford's first American-built car to feature rack and pinion steering and electronic ignition. As evidenced by this tidy survivor, it was also the first (and apparently last) Ford car to offer the option of porthole windows. Ahoy there, matey!
The Cruiser Wagon was introduced for the 1977 model year and remained available through the Pinto's demise at the end of 1980. Available exclusively on the nicely proportioned wagon, Ford intended the Cruiser package as a more affordable and fuel-efficient way to join the custom van trend that was all the rage in the late 1970s. The package consisted of a metal panel replacing the wagon's double side glass, leaving just a porthole over each side of the load area. Vinyl tape decals festoon both the panels and the lower bodywork, which sat atop mag-style wheels. In the cabin, the Cruiser received a full gauge package and available low-back bucket seats. While nominally a panel van, the Cruiser did retain its back bench seat, but as made obvious by the pictures in our car's ad, claustrophobics have no business sitting back there.
Not so original
This one looks pretty original, with its Cruiser stripes and a cool front air dam under the bumper. The original Mag wheels have been replaced by a set of alloy turbines, fitted with period-correct raised white letter BF Goodrich Radial T/A rubber. The paint presents in excellent condition, and while the brightwork appears a bit dull, at least there are no dings or dents to sully the car's overall appearance.
In the cabin, this car features high-back buckets up front, and all the seats appear to have been reupholstered at some point. A three-spoke leather (likely vinyl) steering wheel adds a sporty touch and is fitted with an oddball crest on the center cap, something Ford was doing back when the car was new. Something Ford wasn't doing back then was fitting Pintos with five-speed manuals, so this car's gearbox must be from something later. Based on the gear lever, it was likely donated by a Fox-body Mustang. That manual gearbox is mated to Ford's stalwart 2.3-liter SOHC 'Lima' four cylinder, which in this model year made a scintillating 88 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque. According to the ad, this 75,000-mile Cruiser is in "solid running condition, no cons to list," and comes with a clean title. At present, the seller says, it's used for short around-town errands.
Appreciating the appreciation
The asking price for this Seventies survivor is $19,000. That's slightly higher than the Pinto's original price tag, when adjusted for inflation. Plus, who wouldn't want to show up in the #VanLife Facebook group in something as weirdly wonderful as this? In its favor, there probably aren't all that many of these left out there, considering the Pinto's semi-disposable nature, so it's a perfect opportunity to one-up the neighbors as well.
What's your take on this Pinto at that price? Do you think $19,000 is the going rate for something so rare? Or is that way too much for what's essentially a tape and decal package?
