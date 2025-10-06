At $19,000, Is This 1977 Ford Pinto Cruising Wagon A Bucking Good Deal?

One need only look at today's Nice Price or No Dice Pinto Cruising Wagon to confirm that the disco era of the 1970s was the coolest time to be alive. Let's see if this cool cat of a pony's price is just as groovy.

Acknowledging the onus of being the top dog of the ruling class, Shakespeare wrote in Henry IV, Part II, "Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown." There must be very few Shakespearean scholars at Toyota, as the brand has named many models after royal diadems over the decades. Corona, Corolla, and, yes, even Crown have all made their way to Toyota dealers' doorsteps. The company probably would have had a Coronet as well hadn't Chrysler already conscripted the name.

The 1987 Toyota Corolla FX16 GT-S we looked at last Friday came with its own baggage, notably a flaky fuel pump that a new owner would need to address. That, and a weighty odometer reading, quelled interest in the car's otherwise decent appearance and arguable rarity. A $6,500 asking price presented with the seller's assertion that it was non-negotiable didn't do the car any favors either. Ultimately, that crowned the Corolla with a 73% "No Dice" loss.