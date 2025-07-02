Chevy Vega To Be Freed When World's Largest Time Capsule Opens This July 4th

This 4th of July will mark 50 years since July 4, 1975. For many of you, that's a rough reminder that five decades have passed since Bob Wills died, John Denver was a country boy and Glen Campbell was a rhinestone cowboy. For the residents of Seward, Nebraska, however, it's an even bigger deal because it's finally time to open what the Guinness World Records considers the world's biggest time capsule. Sadly, they were unable to preserve George and Tammy's marriage, but KLKN reports the time capsule does contain the best car from 1975 — a Chevrolet Vega.

Back in 1975, Seward residents reportedly sealed about 5,000 items inside the time capsule, including a Kawasaki motorcycle, but the real star of the show was the brand-new, zero-mile Chevy Vega. After sitting for half a century, you have to assume the Vega needs some work, but Seward has big plans for the car. Instead of cracking the time capsule open on July 4th, the city has been working to get the contents ready for a big celebration and will reportedly have the car ready to drive in its 4th of July parade.

As you can see in the video below, though, the Vega actually looks like it was preserved better than you might have expected from a car old enough to have its own Apple TV subscription. Then again, you never know what age-related nightmares lurk under the hood. Sadly, it doesn't appear to be a Cosworth model, so there's no racing-derived aluminum engine hiding under there, either, but hey, it's still cool to see.