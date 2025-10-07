Tiny Dacia Hipster Concept Aims To Reinvent The People's Car

Dacia is a Romanian car company that specializes in producing remarkably affordable new cars. It's now owned by Renault, and modern Dacias are built on Renault platforms, modified to sell for lower prices. This week Dacia unveiled its darling Hipster concept car, a diminutive electric four-seater that aims to reinvent the people's car by remaining remarkably lightweight to maximize efficiency and minimize environmental impact. It's not a low-speed city EV like a Citroën Ami, though, instead more like an electric kei car or Smart ForTwo competitor.

At 9.84 feet long the Hipster is about three feet shorter than a 2025 Mini Cooper two-door, yet Dacia claims it can comfortably fit four full-sized adults. Dacia made certain to keep the Hipster's weight down since less weight means less raw materials, less energy used in manufacturing, and less mass to move — it weighs well under a ton at just 1,764 pounds. The company's ambition is to halve the carbon footprint over the entire life cycle of the vehicle compared to current EVs. Details about the Hipster's battery capacity are not provided but expect both the battery and range to be quite small, which helps minimize energy consumption.