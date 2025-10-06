2,977-HP YangWang U9 Could Theoretically Hit 400 MPH (With A Whole Lot Of Asterisks), Engineer Claims

Unfortunately for anyone who's hoping to see Jason calculate the U9 Xtreme's One True Top Speed, there are a few too many variables at play here to get more than a rough estimate. Still, it isn't like he's out here assuming a spherical cow. Plug a rough estimate of the U9 Xtreme's drag coefficient into the formula, and a little back-of-the-napkin front-of-the-whiteboard math gets us to a theoretical top speed of 415 mph. That's pretty darn fast.

That's assuming a drag coefficient of 0.24, though. If drag is as high as 0.3, that same formula says you'd come up short of 400 mph after topping out at a mere 385 mph. On the other hand, if it's even more aerodynamic than initially assumed, a drag coefficient of 0.2 would theoretically give the U9 Xtreme a top speed of 440 mph. Despite spending four years at Georgia Tech, I never once took an engineering course, so I can't tell you which one is more accurate, but I am still able to send an email, so hopefully, their PR rep gets back to me with an official drag coefficient soon.

Does that mean we'll see Yangwang shoot for 400 mph next month? Probably not. As Jason points out, perhaps the biggest limitation on a real-world test like this is space. Where the heck are you going to actually take the U9 Xtreme to test its actual top speed? On top of that, you also need tires that you can safely use at speeds well above 400 mph that are also street legal, and Michelin doesn't exactly have a set they can pick up at Costco. And can the battery actually put out enough power for long enough to get the car past 400 mph? Does it have the necessary cooling? Heck, does it even have the gearing to cross 400 mph?

From there, the video only gets even nerdier (in the best way possible, I promise), so instead of reading my words, why not give the whole thing a watch?