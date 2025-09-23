Millionaires, Mistresses And Man-Eating Snakes: Take A Dive Into The History Behind Some Of The Most Interesting Car Logos

That said, there are still a few interesting little tidbits in the history of boring wordmark or monogram logos. For example, if you didn't know the Ford logo was inspired by Henry Ford's signature, hey, now you know. Meanwhile, the Lotus logo just says "Lotus" but also includes all four of founder Anthony Colin Bruce Chapman's initials. And while the Rolls-Royce logo is just two Rs that stand for Rolls-Royce, the Spirit of Ecstasy that the British ultra-luxury automaker uses for its hood ornaments is no ordinary woman. Instead, the sculptor used wealthy patron John Walter Edward Douglas-Scott-Montagu's mistress and the mother of his illegitimate son as inspiration. Scandalous!

Meanwhile, you also have less obvious logos, such as Lancia's, which has evolved significantly over the years. Originally, it was a flag that read "Lancia" being flown off a spear, with the spear/flag combo laid over a graphic that was supposed to be a steering wheel. You wouldn't know that if you looked at the Lancia logo today, but that same design is still (sort of) present in the form of a circle surrounding the name, a vertical line that represents the spear and a little box around the word "Lancia."

Those are far from the only car logos the video covers, though, so even if you already knew the stories that I've mentioned so far, it's still worth giving the video a watch. After all, you never know. You might actually learn something new, and who doesn't love learning something new?