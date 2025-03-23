So, You Just Mixed Synthetic And Regular Oil - Did You Screw Up Your Engine?

So, you mixed synthetic oil and conventional oil. You screwed up, and now you're wondering if what you did will have catastrophic consequences. Whether it was a simple accident or if you did it on purpose, you now have two kinds of oil in your crankcase instead of one. Are you in trouble? Have you done irreversible damage to your car? Is your engine toast?

In a word? Nah. Despite decades of online chatter equating conventional oil and synthetic oil with matter and antimatter, they are both, at the end of the day, petroleum products. We know that conventional oils are one hundred percent, all-natural, fully organic dinosaur squeezins, right? Well, synthetic oils — despite being built in a lab out of various lubricants, detergents, protective polymers, and other concoctions — all contain as their core ingredient a small amount of high-quality conventional oil. This means that conventional oils and synthetics are largely compatible, but in the way that, say, horses and donkeys are compatible. When you mix them you get a hybrid that exhibits both the good and bad qualities of each parent, as it were.