Diesel Vs. Conventional Oil: What's The Real Difference?

An oil change is a great starter task for anyone learning about car maintenance, but picking the right oil for the engine to is just as important as technique, especially when faced with deciding whether to use diesel or conventional engine oil.

Much like the fuel you fill into the tank of a diesel or gas car, the engine oil you use to lubricate the motor is also subtly different. Each oil is engineered to optimize the performance of a diesel or gas engine through its makeup.

While the basic composition of the two oils is similar, qualities like the viscosity of the oil and the additives used vary between the two products. So, to ensure you're using the right oil for your beloved project car, we've rounded up the main differences between diesel and conventional engine oil.