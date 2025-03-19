Waymo Slapped With 589 Parking Tickets In San Francisco Last Year

Waymo has its own dedicated lots in San Francisco, where its vehicles can lie dormant between rides. However, the driverless taxis occasionally have to street park if they are far from a lot. Most people became aware of these lots after an incident that went viral on social media last August. Waymo's driverless taxis started honking at each other in the lot in the middle of the night, keeping the nearby residents awake in their beds. The vehicles are designed to honk to help avoid collisions, and as they maneuvered through the lot, it activated on most of them.

The company stated that it's working to improve the parking tendencies of its vehicles. There haven't been any reports of mass-honking incidents since August. Around the same time, the company announced it was launching a cold-weather testing program in Michigan, Upstate New York and Truckee, California. The testing is a clear precursor to expansion in markets that have ice and snow. Waymo is currently operating in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix, but I wouldn't be surprised if that list is far longer in a few years. Hopefully, the service's driverless taxi service will be able to grasp street cleaning rules by then.