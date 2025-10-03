Aftermarket Parts May Be Harder To Find After Major Supplier Goes Bankrupt

You've probably never heard of First Brands Group, but if you've spent much time in an auto parts store, you've heard of some brands it owns: Fram filters, Autolite spark plugs, Trico wipers, and Raybestos brake pads, among many others. With that in mind, the news from Reuters that First Brands has filed for bankruptcy takes on a new level of seriousness for home mechanics and independent auto shops.

The wide variety of parts that First Brands specializes in falls into the "OE aftermarket" category, according to MotorTrend. These parts are intended to be direct replacements for original parts rather than performance upgrades. They usually cost a lot less than the same parts from the vehicle manufacturer, though quality has been known to vary at times. While each of the brands under the First Brands banner started as independent parts manufacturers, the giant conglomerate has swallowed them up over the years, centralizing ownership and control.

An unfortunate effect of this consolidation is that if First Brands falls, all of these other brands fall with it. At best, this could vastly reduce the selection of auto parts available on the shelves at your friendly neighborhood auto parts store, perhaps driving up prices in the process. At worst, it could force us to rely on the dealership parts counter instead. One silver lining to this cloud is that First Brands does not supply parts to auto manufacturers, so at least that part of the supply chain would remain intact.