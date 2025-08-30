Every Car Brand Ford Used To Own (But Sold Or Shut Down)

Were we to examine in detail every division or marque Ford discarded, you'd switch to the unabridged 1,432-page "Les Miserables" for a shorter read. Brands Ford owned, at least partly, and discarded include Autolite, Comet, Continental, Edsel, Fordson, Ghia, Merkur, Meteor, Monarch, Frontenac, Troller, Ford Performance Vehicles (FPV), TH!NK, Matford, De Tomaso, AC Cars (from 1986 to 1992, well past the Cobra era), and Thames. Currently, Ford is just Ford and Lincoln, plus Motorcraft auto parts. Ford did pump $500 million into Rivian, but it's a partnership, not an ownership.

Let's begin our defunct-division dive with Mercury, which met its end in 2010. This ABC News headline is probably the most accurate summation of the mid-tier occupant of Ford's lineup: "Mercury's Demise Met With Sadness, Shrugs." Shrugs are fair; there wasn't much to mourn by 2010. It was a victim of brand murkiness and superfluity, like GM's Pontiac.

With nothing to distinguish it from the divisions above and below, what would have been the point in keeping Mercury? There were no bespoke platforms or drivetrains by the mid-2000s, as each Mercury model corresponded directly to a Ford. Mountaineers were Explorers, Mariners were Escapes (also basically Mazda Tributes), Grand Marquises were Crown Victorias, Montegos were Five Hundreds (both Volvos underneath), Montereys were Freestars, and Milans were Fusions. Mercury Cougars, beautiful though they were, still were just the next-generation Probe in all but name. With no distinct personality, buyers fled. Only 92,000 Mercurys were sold in 2009, so Ford amputated the brand to save the company.