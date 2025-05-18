These Oil Filters Aren't Made In America Anymore - Did You Even Notice?

For decades, buying an oil filter from brands like FRAM, Purolator, or Ford's own Motorcraft meant you were getting something made on American soil. But lately, more and more consumers are flipping those boxes over and discovering what many view as a quiet betrayal stamped in tiny letters: "Made in Mexico" or "Made in China." In an era where buying American has taken on renewed cultural weight and concerns over auto part tariffs abound, these once proudly domestic brands have found themselves under scrutiny for either fully or partially offshoring production on the down-low.

On forums like Bob Is The Oil Guy and Reddit's r/MechanicAdvice, longtime loyalists of American legacy brands are voicing their concerns over declining quality, loss of brand integrity, and the influx of counterfeits. We're covering three of the big ones you may have heard of who've been called out for no longer making their products in the U.S.