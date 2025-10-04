Mysterious Interstellar Object Hurtling Through Solar System Could Be As Big As Manhattan

As the Post notes, Loeb is preoccupied with this thing's size. He suspects its bigness is galactically abnormal, somewhat fueling his hypothesis that it could be something other than an enormous comet: "Given the limited reservoir of heavy elements, we should have discovered on the order of a hundred thousand interstellar objects on the 0.1-kilometer scale of 1I/`Oumuamua before finding 3I/ATLAS, yet we only detected two interstellar objects previously."

Thanks to a spacecraft currently orbiting Mars, on October 3 we should be able to get a closer look at 3I/ATLAS as a it zooms by (it isn't going to collide with Earth, but it will be passing through the Sun's glare when more direct observation from our planet would be possible, so we're not going to get a close-up, although we will be able to check it out later as it passes Jupiter). For his part, Loeb will be on the lookout for any changes in the object's flight path, writing that "a future detection of a major maneuver of 3I/ATLAS would suggest propulsion by a technologically manufactured engine." NASA has provided a helpful animation that shows the object's trip through the solar system and how close it's coming to Mars, Venus, and Jupiter.