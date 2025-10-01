This Shipping Container Turned Out To Be A 1968 Firebird Time Capsule
We're big fans of crazy Craigslist finds here at Jalopnik. From an immaculate Dodge Viper to a 40-year-old Trihawk trike, the weirdest and wildest cars can be found on the digital marketplace. Moreover, with countless abandoned and unfinished rides listed, it's also the perfect place to find your next project car with potential. Somehow, we've found a listing that not only combines these traits, but in a way that might come across as too good to be true.
After almost a decade trapped in a shipping container in West Hollywood, California, this 1968 Pontiac Firebird convertible has been rediscovered by its owner and thrown back into the sun. Although unfinished, the car has been untouched for over eight years and is looking for a new owner to make it roadworthy once more.
Before being driven into the container for years in storage, the owner repainted the car and installed new hydraulics. Although the roof is missing, a new top and other new parts are in hand. With a 350-cubic-inch V8 under the hood and 84,279 miles on the odometer, it's yours for $22,500.
Perfect Pontiac project?
Named for General Motors' insane turbine-powered concepts of the 1950s, this '68 Firebird is smack in the middle of the pony car's maiden generation. Sharing GM's F platform with the Chevrolet Camaro, the Firebird was part of the company's joint answer to combat the Ford Mustang.
Each first-gen Firebird came with either an inline-six or a V8 straight from Pontiac. This bird has the 350 v8, with the 5.7-liter engine sending 265 horsepower to the rear wheels through a manual four-speed gearbox.
The owner did not clarify if the car runs or drives, and it looks like the interior may still be incomplete. However, a vast majority of its parts remain original, and the owner did mention that its floor remains solid. While it's a project car, it seems close to being finished, and the owner has the roof and interior pieces. For the price of a brand-new Hyundai Venue, you could be the one to take it to the end zone.
What do you think? For $22,500 on Craigslist, would you give this "container find" a run for its money?