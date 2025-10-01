This Shipping Container Turned Out To Be A 1968 Firebird Time Capsule

We're big fans of crazy Craigslist finds here at Jalopnik. From an immaculate Dodge Viper to a 40-year-old Trihawk trike, the weirdest and wildest cars can be found on the digital marketplace. Moreover, with countless abandoned and unfinished rides listed, it's also the perfect place to find your next project car with potential. Somehow, we've found a listing that not only combines these traits, but in a way that might come across as too good to be true.

After almost a decade trapped in a shipping container in West Hollywood, California, this 1968 Pontiac Firebird convertible has been rediscovered by its owner and thrown back into the sun. Although unfinished, the car has been untouched for over eight years and is looking for a new owner to make it roadworthy once more.

Before being driven into the container for years in storage, the owner repainted the car and installed new hydraulics. Although the roof is missing, a new top and other new parts are in hand. With a 350-cubic-inch V8 under the hood and 84,279 miles on the odometer, it's yours for $22,500.