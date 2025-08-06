At $5,000, Is This 1952 MG TD A Project With Potential?

Offered as part of an estate sale, today's Nice Price or No Dice MG TD is a literal garage find that, while rough, seems totally intact and a perfect project for a shade tree mechanic. Could its price prove a solid starting point to get it out of the garage?

When my wife and I were housebreaking... er, potty training our youngest daughter, I happened to be out of the house the first time she dropped a deuce in her little plastic commode. So proud was she about her accomplishment that she demanded that it remain there until her daddy got home so that he, too, could marvel at the achievement. Unfortunately, the dog ate the evidence before I returned, thus spoiling the surprise. Bad dog.

Over-estimating the value of something is a practice we all deal with on an almost weekly basis here. Point in fact, the 1996 Mazda Miata we looked at yesterday, while far from being a turd, asked a jaw-dropping $32,500 for its purchase. It was made clear in the ad that the high-for-the-market price reflected the work that had gone into the car's restoration, but that still didn't make it any more palatable, seeing as there are plenty of nice-enough Miatas on the market for much less. What resulted was a massive 98% No Dice loss.