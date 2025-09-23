At $10,000, Is This 1983 Trihawk 304 A Trike You Might Try?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Trihawk is one of fewer than 100 Citroën-powered trikes ever built, which makes this one a rare bird. Let's see if you'd have to be a Dodo to pay its seller's asking price.

If you go to warehouse stores like Costco or Sam's Club, you're probably someone who appreciates the implied bargain of buying in bulk. On an ounce-to-ounce basis, two giant bottles of catsup must be a better bargain than one, right? Plus, who doesn't want an extra jar of five-bean salad gathering dust on a pantry shelf when the twofer is just so darn cheap?

That was the situation we faced with yesterday's vote, which was on the package deal consisting of a pair of AM General HUMVEEs. One of those was said by its seller to have been refurbished and up to the task of driving on the daily. The other was a parts vehicle, but the seller claimed it could be made to run with little effort. The pair's $17,900 price didn't have too many of you racing for an extra-wide shopping cart, however. That fell in an undeniably decisive 62% No Dice loss.