Why Your AWD Vehicle Needs Matching Tires, And What Happens If They're Not The Same

Depending on what part of the country — or world — you live in, all-wheel drive (AWD) cars can be an incredible asset. When all four wheels are powered at the same time, traction is enhanced significantly over regular two-wheel drive vehicles. Obviously, the ability to drive more safely in snow and ice makes them ideal winter vehicles, but they can also perform admirably in the sand and dirt, too. For example, it's common to find a smattering of Subaru models off-grid at hiking or mountain biking trailheads, where one might stereotypically expect to find only Jeeps or more truck-like SUVs.

If there's a hidden drawback to AWD vehicles, it's that they're particularly sensitive to all four tires being nearly identical. That's because AWD uses additional differentials compared to a two-wheel drive car. In particular, there's an extra component attached to the transmission called a transfer case. The transfer case distributes power and torque to both front and rear axles.

Such differentials are designed to tolerate brief fluctuations in wheel speed from side-to-side or front-to-back, like when making turns. However, if these components are forced to continuously process tires rolling at different speeds, high temperatures and premature wear are sure to follow. Signs to pay attention to include noises from the driveline or possible skipping or shuddering when accelerating.