No, Defensive Walking Isn't The Solution For Road Deaths

Car drivers are not generally Bond villains behind the wheel, looking to cause maximum damage every time you drive to work. But they are, near-universally, victims of their own selective attention — the phenomenon addressed in the video above. Selective attention is where a person's brain filters out pesky little things like "pedestrians" when they're behind the wheel because those people outside hulking cars don't pose a threat. It's an inconvenience of human evolution, the very survival instinct that allowed us to live long enough that we might invent the car now makes us kind of bad at operating it, even those of us who pass the United States' famously rigorous and difficult road tests. This, then, brings us to the real issue behind road deaths: Our American reliance on automobiles.

The easy solution to inattentive drivers is stricter licensing requirements, treating driving as a privilege rather than a right. But the United States is a bunch of automotive lobbyists in a trench coat, and there are precious few alternatives to driving, especially outside of dense urban areas. We can't stop bad drivers from driving because they'd have no other way to get around. The solution to pedestrian deaths isn't "defensive walking," as NPR says, but investment in public transit. Don't give us advice on how best to play Frogger on roads full of texting drivers, give us buses that give those drivers a safer place to text.