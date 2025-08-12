Pickup Driver Who Ran Down Cyclists, Killing 2, Faces Max Of 1 Year In Jail

Back in 2023, a driver in a pickup truck plowed through a group of cyclists in Arizona, killing two and injuring 11 more. Last week, that driver plead guilty in court — but only to reduced, misdemeanor charges. He's on the hook for $2,500 in fines, 60 hours of community service, and between six months and one year behind bars. Two people are dead, others have had to relearn how to walk, and this is the only penalty.

The driver plead guilty to "Causing serious physical injury or death by a moving violation," according to Arizona's Family, a vehicle-specific charge that gives lesser penalties to those who injure or kill with cars than with other objects or weapons. Rather than two counts of manslaughter, which Arizona defines as "Recklessly causing the death of another person" and carries a penalty of up to 21 years in prison per charge, killing with a vehicle is seen as much more tolerable by the powers that be.