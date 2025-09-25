Hoping Cars Would Get Lighter Again? Too Freaking Bad, Tariffs Are Killing That Dream

If you read Jalopnik's comments, then I'm sure you've been witness to countless people bemoaning the fact cars are getting heavier and heavier. Well, it doesn't look like that is going to change anytime soon, and you can thank President Donald Trump for that — shocking, I'm sure. You see, high tariff costs and the President's deregulation push might have the effect of causing automakers to de-emphasize weight savings in the name of cost savings. If this is what you voted for, then good for you. For the rest of us... Jesus Christ.

It's expected that Trump's levies on vehicles, parts, steel and aluminum will cost the industry as a whole about $188 million over the next three years, coming out to about $4,600 per vehicle by 2027, according to Automotive News. We've previously reported that right now OEMs are eating those costs, for the most part, but it's forcing them to rethink their supply chains and reevaluate their products and investment plans to minimize tariff exposure. This is where things get heavy, literally.

It's very possible that a car company could buy heavier but less expensive versions of a part from a supplier in an attempt to cut costs. When you add in the fact there isn't much of a regulatory push for better fuel economy, things could change even faster and more drastically, the outlet asserts.