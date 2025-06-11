You Don't Get To Use Your Car As A Weapon Against Protests You Don't Like

You don't have to like protests. That's fine. In fact, you don't even have to agree with protests happening in the first place. Your opinions are your own. But when you make the decision to drive your car into a crowd, you cross a line that's truly indefensible. The courts may not convict, but that's attempted murder. Still, people who hate protesters do it all the time. We saw it in Florida just a couple months ago when a guy tried to run over anti-Tesla protesters, and we saw it last year when another guy drove into a crowd protesting Israel's genocide in Gaza.

During the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, it happened not once or twice but at least 66 times. What's worse, most of those drivers never faced any charges after driving their cars into crowds of protesters. You also can't forget the time James Fields killed Heather Heyer with his car for protesting the Unite the Right rally back in 2017.

Florida even went as far as to remove penalties for some drivers who hit protesters, but even if it's legal in your state to do so, there's no getting around the fact that if you think that makes it OK, you're a sick, twisted individual who has no place in a functioning society. Only get worst people get excited about the possibility of being allowed to seriously injure or even kill someone without consequence. That's psychopath behavior.

We're also days away from what will likely be the largest protest in the U.S. since Trump took office again, further increasing the risk of car attacks. Those of you who plan to attend your local protest shouldn't let that risk deter you, but at the same time, keep your head on a swivel. You never know when some terrible person will decide to use their car as a weapon in an attempt to silence you, and doing what you can to see them coming could be what it takes to keep yourself and your fellow protesters out of the hospital or, God forbid, the morgue.