This Was Supposed To Be A Lexus LX 700h Review — It's An Interview Instead

After reading my first drive of its new LX SUV, Lexus decided to ask me back to drive the LX again, this time in hybrid form. I wasn't expecting the LX 700h to be wildly different than the versions I'd already driven, but Lexus knows hybrids, and who doesn't want the chance to off-road a brand-new luxury SUV that probably won't see its first desert pinstripes until it's been sold two or three times? I'd fly out to California, do a little driving, fly back, and a couple days later, my review would show up on the site for you to read, peruse the photos, and complain about something down in the comments.

Initially, everything went according to plan, but I also didn't realize how little driving I'd actually get to do. I made it through the off-roading portion without any issues, but once I got to the on-road portion, everything fell apart. I didn't crash, but it didn't take long for me to realize something was wrong wrong. Not with the Lexus. With me. So for the first time in my career, I found myself asking a PR rep for help getting to the hospital instead of finishing the drive route. Lexus couldn't have possibly been kinder or more accommodating, and while the hospital didn't keep me overnight, further testing confirmed it — there's something else wrong with my brain (in addition to the things we already knew about).

I'd rather not get a bunch of unsolicited advice from people who aren't neurologists, so I'll just say I'm probably not dying much faster than most of you are, and it's not a tumor, but things are officially not ideal in Collinland. Including the part where I couldn't tell you a single thing about the LX 700h that you couldn't find in my first drive of the non-hybrid LX or the official press release. However, with the help of a translator, I did record an interview with Lexus LX chief engineer Takami Yokoo. So while I wish I'd been able to fully review the LX 700h, at least I came back with something other than a giant bruise on my right arm. It's also a good excuse to look at more LX photos.