Everything You Never Realized You Wanted To Know About Teterboro, New Jersey's Private Jet Hub

You think you know Teterboro Airport? You don't know Teterboro Airport, and you should read James M. O'Neill's feature at NorthJersey.com to learn just how much you don't know. I live about 20 minutes away from Teterboro, frequently observe private jets in- and outbound from its runways flying over my house, and actually took a memorable round-trip flight from the airport once. O'Neill's magnum opus massively schooled me.

Here he is on the then-and-now aspect of this once-obscure but now famous travel hub:

Teterboro Airport started as a small airstrip in Bergen County's rural marshland in 1919.... In the 1920s, when a plane needed to land on the unlit runway at night, it relied on the headlights of cars parked alongside. But Teterboro...has transformed in recent decades into one of the busiest non-commercial airports in the U.S., with a combined 177,000 takeoffs and landings in 2024, an average of 488 a day.

The considerable uptick is thanks to private jet travel becoming, if not exactly common, then more accessible. O'Neill concentrates on Flexjet, but he also details others, such a NetJets, which has plans for a Teterboro expansion in 2026.