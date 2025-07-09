Amelia Earhart's Lockheed Electra 10E May Have Been Found Under The Waters Of This Uninhabited Island

In 1932, Kansas-born Amelia Earhart was the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Given the short ranges of aircraft at the time, that was quite a feat. But Earhart and her fame-seeking husband George Putnam wanted to go even bigger. In 1937, following an earlier aborted attempt, Earhart set out to become the first female pilot ever to circumnavigate the globe in a multi-month voyage, as recounted in the New Yorker.

Onboard her Lockheed Electra 10E with her was navigator Fred Noonan. On the plus side, he'd worked for Pan Am, so he was a pro. On the minus side, he apparently mostly used celestial navigation, famously not great on cloudy days. On the even more minus side, he was a hard boozer who got himself stinking drunk during a lot of their stopovers. Several months into their journey, and after Earhart gave Noonan an extra day to get over his latest hangover, the pair took off from New Guinea headed for a refueling stop on Howland Island, a small little thing in the Pacific. They never arrived.

Earhart did later send distress messages, which were picked up by ordinary Americans on their in-home radios, per CBS News. That implied that the plane's communications equipment was intact and on land (it would have shorted out in the water). Of course, the messages eventually stopped, and rescue teams never found her, Noonan, or the Electra (though a piece of the latter was found a decade ago). Hopefully, at long last, that's about to change.