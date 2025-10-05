What Does Side Gapping A Spark Plug Do?

Most drivers know that you should change your spark plugs routinely to keep your car's engine running smoothly. However, when it comes to gapping spark plugs, many people may find themselves confused. Though most modern spark plugs come pre-gapped, it's still wise to check the gap before installation, and some folks go one step farther by side gapping their plugs.

Side gapping a spark plug is one of those old-school tricks that sounds like it was invented on a garage floor next to a half-empty case of Stroh's. In essence, it's the fine and exacting art of taking a Dremel or file to a perfectly good spark plug, all in an attempt to squeeze out a few more drops of horsepower. The whole point of a spark plug is to create a tiny bolt of lightning in your engine's cylinder, igniting the air-fuel mixture to make the glorious magic happen. A standard plug has a ground electrode that hooks over the top of the central electrode, looking a bit like a metal claw.

The theory behind side gapping is that the standard ground electrode gets in the way, shrouding the initial spark and the tiny flame kernel it creates. By cutting the ground electrode back so it's flush with the edge of the central one, you supposedly unshroud the spark. This, in theory, gives the spark a clearer, more direct path to the rest of the air-fuel mixture. The goal is a faster, more complete burn, which should lead to more power and better efficiency — the holy grail for anyone who's ever turned a wrench.