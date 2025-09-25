'Forza Horizon 6' Is Finally Going To Japan

Playground Games' art director said in that blog post that the series could finally visit Japan thanks to technical improvements — modern gaming hardware can now render exactly as many sakura blossoms as it takes to tell players they're really, truly in Japan. But, after Playground Games' parent company Microsoft fired the entire team behind the "Forza Motorsport" series, it's likely that "Forza Horizon 6" now has two games' worth of financial expectations from management weighing it down, so it's hard not to see Japan as a sort of "break glass in case of emergency" locale for the Horizon Festival. Microsoft needs this release to go well, so it's finally looking to the setting that players have wanted for so long.

"Forza Horizon 6" is set to release next year, likely in September or October — the series has long released in that pre-holiday timeframe, and there's no reason to think it'll change now. Expect it to cost the $70 that AAA games now seem to command, and launch on Xbox and PC at release. It's set to come to PlayStation 5 too, though that release will come some unspecified period of time later.