New 'Road Kings' Video Game Will Finally Let Me Storm Chase In A Semi

"Road Kings" puts you in the shoes of a baby-faced owner-operator, allowing players to build a reputation and make a name for themselves as they carry loads across the American South. The game promises not only the ability to "face down rivals," presumably of the Sheriff Buford T. Justice variety, but a plot involving a "ruthless corporation ... expanding across the South, threatening catastrophe in the name of profit." This sounds like the setup to a "Stardew Valley"-style small-town-versus-giant-megacorp showdown, in which the humble self-employed player character must build enough of a reputation to prove the worth of owner-operators and prove there's a viable alternative to the major shipping company, particularly when the description goes on to say "Rescue communities, deliver critical supplies, and prove that out on the road, a helping hand can make all the difference." It's also possible, though, the villains will simply be Tornadoes, Incorporated and you'll be in charge of delivering anti-tornado munitions.

I'm looking forward to playing "Road Kings" on my roommate's PlayStation 5 when the game drops in 2026 (I certainly won't be able to afford one of my own with the new price hike), and it will also be available for PC and Xbox Series X. It's early to declare a Game of the Year for 2026, but I think we already have a solid contender.