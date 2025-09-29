Dodge's Sidewinder Is The Viper-Powered SSR Predecessor You've Never Heard Of

The turn of the 21st Century brought with it innumerable changes, ranging from advancements in technology to evolving fashion tastes. At the same time and following a similar pattern, the stiff, square-style car designs of previous decades were falling out of vogue and giving way to a new generation of soft edges and rounded body panels. Within a short period, vehicles like the Chrysler PT Cruiser, Volkswagen New Beetle, Ford Thunderbird, and Chevrolet SSR were the apple of America's eye.

Besides the PT Cruiser, Chrysler also built a neo-hotrod — the Plymouth Prowler. The problem was that an unimposing V6 was all that would fit within the confines of the Prowler's tight engine bay. In a nutshell, the Prowler was all show and no go. However, that definitely wasn't the case for another Chrysler concept vehicle of the time — the 1997 Dodge Sidewinder. The Sidewinder — sometime called the Dodge Dakota Sidewinder — was designed by Mark Allen, who had just finished design school and wanted to build a hotrod-style Dakota.

For the bespoke Sidewinder chassis, Chrysler turned to the high-performance fabricators at Riley & Scott, the same company responsible for engineering the Dodge Viper GTS-R and the iconic Riley & Scott MK III. The similarities between the Sidewinder and the GTS-R don't stop there, though — the Sidewinder also borrowed the GTS-R's 600-horsepower V10 powerplant.