These Cars Are All Show And No Go

Some cars have looks that their performance just can't cash. Despite the fact they look like they'd be fast, performance-oriented machines, they're held back by their anemic engine or less-than-inspiring handling. That idea is what led us to our question from last week.

I wanted to know what car you all thought best exemplified the idea of "all show and no go" — what car is an anti-sleeper. I'm happy to say that you wonderfully weird folks looked back through the many chapters of automotive history to find some truly yucky vehicles. These are cars that will shock you with how slow and unfun to drive they are.

Anyway, how about you head on down below and check out some of the cars your fellow Jalops said were "all show and no go." Unlike the cars, this list won't leave you disappointed.