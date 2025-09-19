What Good Car Is Let Down By A Terrible Interior?
For the most part, car interiors are pretty solid these days. Maybe touchscreens and all that aren't to your liking, but materials choices and build quality are overall far better than they were even a decade and a half ago. It can make it easy to forget how much trash we used to put up with. At certain points, there were plenty of lovely, expensive cars that just so happened to have terrible interiors. That idea is what brought me to today's question.
I want to know what otherwise very good car is saddled with a downright awful interior. What car would be a 10 out of 10 if it weren't for the fact that its interior feels like it's made out of hatred and papier-mache? Of course, we, as car enthusiasts, can overlook a lot when it comes to interior quality, but even some sins cannot be ignored.
My choice
If you've spent any time around a boomer at a cars and coffee event, then my choice probably won't come as too much of a surprise to you: it's the C5 Chevy Corvette. Yes, it's got an LS motor that can pump out anywhere from 385 to 405 horsepower, pop-up headlights and a six-speed manual transmission, but almost all of that is rendered moot by the fact that its interior feels like it was put together by two guys who have a personal vendetta against your sanity.
Its one saving grace is that you could remove part of it — either the targa top of the convertible roof could come down, and that would alleviate some of the issues, but not all of them. You still had to look at all of the terrible late-1990s GM switchgear, cheap plastics, crappy technology and poor building materials. Thank God the car was amazing to drive and relatively cheap. I'm not sure how else it would have survived.
Anyway, that's my choice. I've done enough yapping, so now it's time to do yours. Let everyone know down below what good car was saddled with a terrible interior. As always, I'm giving away bonus points if you explain what made it so awful.