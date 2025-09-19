What Good Car Is Let Down By A Terrible Interior?

If you've spent any time around a boomer at a cars and coffee event, then my choice probably won't come as too much of a surprise to you: it's the C5 Chevy Corvette. Yes, it's got an LS motor that can pump out anywhere from 385 to 405 horsepower, pop-up headlights and a six-speed manual transmission, but almost all of that is rendered moot by the fact that its interior feels like it was put together by two guys who have a personal vendetta against your sanity.

Its one saving grace is that you could remove part of it — either the targa top of the convertible roof could come down, and that would alleviate some of the issues, but not all of them. You still had to look at all of the terrible late-1990s GM switchgear, cheap plastics, crappy technology and poor building materials. Thank God the car was amazing to drive and relatively cheap. I'm not sure how else it would have survived.

Anyway, that's my choice. I've done enough yapping, so now it's time to do yours. Let everyone know down below what good car was saddled with a terrible interior. As always, I'm giving away bonus points if you explain what made it so awful.