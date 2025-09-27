Which Ford Mustang Years Do Owners Hate The Most? (And Why Some Say They're Fine)

We'll start off by saying the 2006 Ford Mustang looked cool, and came with a V8 engine, so already it's leaps and bounds ahead of what the Mustang II was. However, the positives end here according to owners, and the shortcomings appear in droves instead. This was the first full year of production for the highly acclaimed S197 Mustang, and as is usually the case, it's these earlier cars which are more problem-prone. As issues crop up, automakers can deal with them by making tweaks to the model, which is why later model years of any given generation are usually more reliable.

According to information displayed by CarComplaints, the 2006 Mustang is the most troublesome year of all, with 250 complaints, coupled with 572 logged with the NHTSA. Common grievances from owners include bubbling paint and water leaks, a myriad of electrical issues, and no shortage of engine and transmission problems too. Those include rough idles, the engine randomly stalling when driving, total transmission failure, and either slipping, clunking, or jerking gears.

A Ford Mustang is all about enjoyment behind the wheel, and sadly, there are just far too many issues at play with the '06 Mustang that simply stop so many owners from enjoying their Mustangs like they should be able to. For this reason, many will say it's best avoided. As with anything, though, some owners will disagree. In fact, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), 95% of owners would actually recommend a 2006 Mustang, which suggests not everyone has been plagued by these horrendous reliability concerns. While some on KBB class the '06 model as a "horrible car" and "not worth the money," others simply describe their experience as "great, no problems." Go figure.