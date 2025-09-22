Telo Explains Why Its Minitruck Won't Get A Range Extender

The Scout Terra is electric, and Scout still says you'll be able to get the Terra with a range extender, so why wouldn't Telo offer something similar and increase its appeal? As Telo's spokesperson says in the video, the company's goal from the beginning was to "shrink the mobility footprint," and the way Telo sees it, trucks have the most room for improvement in that regard. And if you're trying to build the smallest truck possible, an internal combustion engine just doesn't make much sense. It takes up space, adds weight and messes with the packaging.

Telo does have a cargo tunnel in its truck, just like the gear tunnel Rivian added to the R1T, and you might technically be able to fit a small range extender there. But if you get rid of the gear tunnel, there goes your lockable storage. In the suburban Costco parking lots that most full-size pickup trucks in the U.S. call home, that might not be a huge deal, but Telo specifically designed the MT1 for cities, where its compact size will actually be an advantage. And urban drivers are going to get more value out of a lockable storage compartment than a range extender.

You could also put an engine up front, but all that would do is mess with the weight distribution, make the truck longer and increase the complexity. It would also require completely reworking the crumple zone, since engines are big, heavy and don't compress well in a crash. Plus, why would a new company want to design a new truck that sticks to the same formula most other truck designs use, especially when this one's specifically aimed at urban customers? Oh, and you can't forget about the added cost of adding a range extender.

Obviously, the Telo won't be for everybody, but that's fine. Not every vehicle needs to appeal to the largest possible demographic. In fact, I'd argue more cars would be better if they didn't go for mass appeal and instead tried to solve a very specific problem.