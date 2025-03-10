5 People Survive Small Plane Crash But 12 Cars In The Parking Lot Were Not So Lucky

While the number of small plane crashes hasn't increased this year, the public is far more aware when they happen in light of the fatal mid-air collision at Reagan National Airport. This weekend was no different after a Beechcraft Bonanza carved a path of destruction through a row of parked cars in suburban Pennsylvania on Sunday. Despite the fiery crash, all five people onboard survived the violent wreck and were taken to nearby hospitals.

The small single-engine plane took off from Lancaster Airport and immediately suffered a severe mechanical issue, WPVI reports. The pilot told air traffic control that a door on the plane was open. He tried to return to the airport but never made it. The plane came down in Manheim near a retirement village roughly a mile from the runway. The Bonanza hit the ground in a fireball and slid for 100 feet, hitting a dozen cars before coming to a halt. The plane and several vehicles burned to a crisp. Duane Fisher, Manheim police chief, said at a press conference, "I don't know if I consider it a miracle but the fact we have a plane crash where everybody survives and nobody on the ground is hurt is a wonderful thing."