Pilots In Fiery South Korean Plane Crash Shut Off Wrong Engine After Bird Strike

There are still many questions surrounding the crash, with the final report yet to be released. According to Reuters, Jeju Air pilots' union claims that ARAID is preparing the ground to place the blame on the flight crew. Eyewitnesses on the ground saw flames and sparks trailing from the right engine after the bird strike, but the pilots shut off the left engine. Despite duck remains being found in both engines, investigators have suggested that nothing was wrong with the left engine. Additionally, there has been no evidence provided that the landing could have been safely completed with a single engine.

The pilots' union and the victims' families believe that investigators are ignoring the other circumstances around the crash, especially the airport itself. First, the aircraft would have safely slid to a halt if Muan International Airport didn't have its unusual earthen barrier at the end of the runway. Officials claimed it was to protect facility instruments, but most major airports leave them exposed to allow ample open space for overrunning aircraft. Second, the local bird population was a known danger at Muan. There are three bird habitats around the airport. Korean regulations required that four airport employees must be tasked with driving birds away from the runway. However, only one person was on duty the day of the crash, the Korea Herald reported. Also, the deployment of recommended bird mitigation technology, like sound cannons, was delayed due to renovations to lengthen the runway.

It would be absurd to declare the crash as solely pilot error when there were multiple contributing factors. Failing to identify those factors in either the press release or the final report could lead to those issues not being addressed and potentially contributing to a future fatal crash.